Robber makes off with cash and phones from Boost Mobile

A robber made off with cash and merchandise in a Thursday evening robbery at the Boost Mobile outlet near 55th and Northwest Radial Highway.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Witnesses said the robber showed a firearm and demanded cash. He made his getaway with an undermined amount of money and an unspecified number of cell phones.

The crook was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, dark gloves and dark pants.

If you have information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a crime in which a firearm is recovered is eligible for an enhanced reward of $1,000.