Omaha Police are investigating a pair of reported robberies at metro convenience stores.

At 6:48 a.m. officers were called to the Bucky's at 60th and Center on a report of an armed robbery. Details of the incident are under investigation.

Several hours earlier, at 12:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at the Bucky’s at 40th and Dodge.

The circumstances of the holdup have not yet been released. No one was injured in that incident.