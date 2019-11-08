Robber armed with long gun holds up metro Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police are looking for a man who robbed a metro Family Dollar store Thursday night.
Investigators said the robber, toting a long gun, walked into the store in the 6600 block of N. 30th Street shortly before 9 p.m. and demanded money.
He made off on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
The robber was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.
If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.
Anyone providing tips leading to an arrest in which a firearm is recovered is eligible for an enhanced reward of $1,000.