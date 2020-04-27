Roads prove to be a hot topic for Omaha's primary election

We’re just a few weeks out from Omaha’s primary election on May 12th. Whether you’re voting in person or mailing-in to keep up with social distancing, people in Omaha are making a decision that will impact the city.

Infrastructure is a talking point whether it’s an election year or not. In Omaha, roads are one of our biggest concerns. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is making a final push for voters to say yes to a 200 million dollar bond she’s been crafting for years.

“We’re wasting money with what we’re doing. It’s a band-aid solution and we need a permanent solution,” said Stothert.

Mayor Jean Stothert first proposed her 200 million dollar road bond earlier this year.

“If you the taxpayer are going to pay more money than you should make the decision whether it goes forward or not,” said Stothert.

Some have already made that decision with the aid of mail-in ballots. Jeff and Ann Lieben voted yes. Over the years they’ve come to the decision that investments in bonds pay off.

“Omaha’s way in the past and keeping the roads in the order they’ve just been in disrepair for a long long time and everyone will be happy,” said Jeff.

Others we spoke to didn’t know the bond would be on their ballot. Maddie Doerr has had the primary mark in her calendar and ordered her mail-in ballot. She wasn’t aware of the bond and says she’s happy she’ll have time to look up anything she doesn’t know about.

“I would probably do some research into it so it’s good that I can have some time to do that,” said Doerr.

Mayor Stothert says she’s worried she didn’t have enough time to educate the public on this bond. The pandemic forced her to cancel her town halls on the topic. Buts she’s hopeful the city will come out in support.

As of now, the primary will allow you to vote in person but there will be some guidelines in place to help everyone stay safe.

If you would like a mail-in ballot you have until Friday to request it.

