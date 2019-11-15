Road repairs overwhelm flood-stricken county

Countless county roads have taken a beating over the past eight months; perhaps none more than Waubonsie Avenue, leading in and out of Bartlett, Iowa which has been closed once again.

“My heart just fell,” said David Richter. He owns a scrap business in Bartlett. Customers have been relying on Waubonsie Avenue to get to him.

Contractors making fixes to the nearby levees are also counting on Waubonsie Avenue to carry their heavy equipment and rock through to the levees; putting more pressure on the road.

“The truck traffic, I mean, just dump truck, after dump truck, after dump truck every day since the water's gone down,” said Richter.

The county says it's doing it's best to keep up, but with so much road repair work needed the funds just aren't there.

“It’s been a struggle just to try and keep up,” said Fremont County Assistant Engineer, Robbie Kromminga. “We've spent roughly 50 percent of our budget already."

And they have to make what money has left last until next July, so they're relying on recovery aid and other funding sources, but it takes time.

“There are delays you have to get approvals for emergency work,” said Kromminga. “There's just a lot of hurdles to get through, so we're waiting on a lot of reimbursements it's slowed things down, our repairs are at a crawl because we just don't have the money.”

