Road hole cover causes $1,300 in vehicle damage

Metropolitan Utilities Division put a road block sign over a hole in the road at 60th St. and Corby St. in Benson, but not before it cost one woman four figures in vehicle damage, Monday morning.

“Flipped up and shoved the mud flap into the wheel and ripped off my bumper of the Subaru,” said Sarah Johnson.

Ongoing construction in the Benson neighborhood has slowed traffic in late summer, but a concrete crater decommissioned tire travel for a couple neighbors.

"Ugh it's so frustrating,” said Johnson.

Johnson was driving her Subaru with fiancée Scott Blake in the passenger seat, when a thud at the intersection stopped them in their tracks.

"This morning it was just perfectly placed in a corner...and the circle...and it just wedged right up,” said Blake.

The couple said, a thin plywood board hiding a hole several feet deep, flipped up and dug into the bumper of their vehicle.

"We drove it for a little bit and the bumper had almost come completely off,” said Blake.

An estimate for repair left them $1,341 in the hole.

A cost, the couple said, MUD better cover.

"It was extremely deep and the fact that they were relying on probably a half-inch piece of plywood to cover up that hole is laughable,” said Johnson.

A spokesperson for MUD told 6 News, the District’s road crews covered the hole with plywood and a traffic cone. The spokesperson said someone must've moved the cone over the weekend.

"In my opinion, there's no confusion about who's at fault,” said Johnson.

A driver in South Omaha also had a disastrous run-in with a hole cover.

She told 6 News, a steel slab covering a hole near 33rd St. and Q St. severely damaged her vehicle when she drove over it.

That road project is contracted by MP NexLevel, a construction company based in Minnesota.

MUD told 6 News, they're reviewing the incident in Benson, and others like it, to ensure they're covering these holes the safest way possible for drivers.