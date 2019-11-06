Road construction on 120th and Maple receives funding

Road construction on 120th and Maple received funding to continue its expansion to four-lanes from a BUILD grant rewarded by Sen. Fischer and Congressman Bacon.

The project will take the increasingly busy stretch of road on 120th between Maple and Fort, and upgrade it to a four-lane urban street with a raised median, turn lanes, curbs, and gutters.

Mayor Stothert released a statement thanking the representatives for supporting the $16.9 million BUILD grant.

"Improving our infrastructure is a priority of my administration and we are constantly looking for unique opportunities to fund projects that address critical needs and improve safety.

120th Street is an important connection in northwest Omaha. The project responds to increasing traffic volume, especially with recent improvements to Tranquility Park that attract soccer teams from across the midwest and their fans.

We are grateful to Senator Fischer and Congressman Bacon for supporting our BUILD Grant application and to the Department of Transportation for the award that allows us to accelerate the construction timeline." - Mayor Jean Stothert

