Riverton Wildlife wetland area offline, may impact teal hunting season

The main pump used to flood the wetland at Riverton Wildlife Area in Riverton, Iowa has been offline for the past two weeks.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Hunters may need to adjust the way they hunt in the area during the September teal season.

“We are working with a local contractor to get the main pump running again,” said Matt Dollison, wildlife biologist for the Riverton Wildlife Area. “We are pumping water at the Jensen tract, which is south of county highway J64, that should have hunting water for walk-in hunters.”

According to the release, Iowa’s state-wide September teal only season is Sept. 1-16.

