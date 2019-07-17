HDR, parks director to discuss Riverfront project sustainability efforts

As work continues on the Riverfront Revitalization Project, workers are salvaging materials from Gene Leahy for reuse at other city parks.

Wednesday morning, a sustainability expert from HDR is expected to talk about how these efforts "help limit the overall waste of a major construction project and benefit the environment," according to a press release from the city.

Marcella Thompson, HDR Resources Area Business Group Manager & Sustainability Director; will join Omaha Parks Director Brook Bench to share details about this effort.