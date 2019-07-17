HDR, parks director to discuss Riverfront project sustainability efforts

A camera overlooking Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha shows progress made on the Riverfront Revitalization Project as of June 14, 2019. (Courtesy photo / City of Omaha)
Updated: Wed 9:58 AM, Jul 17, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- As work continues on the Riverfront Revitalization Project, workers are salvaging materials from Gene Leahy for reuse at other city parks.

Wednesday morning, a sustainability expert from HDR is expected to talk about how these efforts "help limit the overall waste of a major construction project and benefit the environment," according to a press release from the city.

Marcella Thompson, HDR Resources Area Business Group Manager & Sustainability Director; will join Omaha Parks Director Brook Bench to share details about this effort.

 