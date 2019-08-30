Riverfront Revitalization update: 9,300 truckloads of dirt delivered to Gene Leahy Mall

Work continues on the Riverfront Revitalization Project in downtown Omaha. This week, MECA Omaha reports that 9,300 truckloads of dirt were delivered to the site to bring it to ground level. (Photo courtesy of MECA Omaha)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 1:20 PM, Aug 30, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- MECA said Friday that construction crews delivered 9,300 dump truck loads of dirt to raise Gene Leahy Mall to street level as the Riverfront Revitalization Project continues.

According to a release from Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, about 93,000 cubic yards of dirt — enough to fill a Nebraska football field to a depth of 44 feet — was hauled into the area between 11th and 14th streets in downtown Omaha.

Crews have also removed the lagoon, concrete terraces, and structures including a pump house that had been used for a water feature on the south side of the mall, near 13th and Farnam streets.

 