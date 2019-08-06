Riverfront Revitalization Project: 13th Street bridge downtown closing until May 2020

The 13th Street bridge downtown is closing until next spring while crews work on the Gene Leahy Mall reconstruction project.

The bridge, between Farnam and Douglas streets, will close at 7 a.m. Thursday and remain closed until May 31, 2020, while the city continues work on the Riverfront Revitalization Project, according to Omaha's public works department.

The MECA camera continues to provide a view of the progress of the project; you can also check current road closures and lane restrictions throughout the city: