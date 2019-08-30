Riverfront Redevelopment project impacts local art

Work on the Riverfront Redevelopment Project is having a ripple effect on public art.

Works from the Heartland of America Park and Gene Leahy Mall are finding new homes across the city.

Landscape architect Tom Bentley said, “Today we were taking one of the next steps in a series of relocations of art and the memorials from the Leahy Mall.”

Workers were securing two sculptures to their foundations in the lagoon. "Thistle" and "Time Capsule" were downtown. Now they are part of the neighborhood.

Wyatt Hansen, with MCL Construction, said, “This has been a great opportunity to help preserve what’s been down at the Leahy Mall for many years now and just keep the artwork tradition alive here in the City of Omaha.”

Artworks from the riverfront are making their way to new homes all over town. Three veterans memorials will be relocated at Memorial Park. One of those is the Airborne Memorial Statue that spent the past decade in Heartland of America Park. Now it’s at the studio of sculptor Matthew Placzek getting a little touch up.

Placzek said, “We found that this was a great opportunity for us to bring the sculpture to the studio sandblast it, create a new look, kind of update the finish a little bit and really freshen it up.”

Placzek said there’s a dimension to moving a sculpture that he hadn’t thought much about until now. “So, I feel like when you take a piece of art, take it out of the environment that it’s been for 10 years or so and put it in new environment, people see it with fresh eyes and it becomes this whole new activity, this whole new piece of art.”

Placzek said he looks forward to seeing this piece become part of the Memorial Park neighborhood.

Tom Bentley tells us the relocation project is about 75% complete.

Site preparation is underway to move the Airborne and Victory memorials to Memorial Park. A memorial to the Marine Corps has already been relocated from downtown to Memorial Park.