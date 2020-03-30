RiverFront renovations nears next phase of construction

The RiverFront construction team is near the next phase of work for renovations to Heartland of America Park.

In a statement issued Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority said Conagra Lake will be slightly lowered as soon as April 1 to accommodate the install of an earthen causeway.

An estimated 26,000 truckloads of dirt with bring the area up to grade to create a lawn for hosting largescale events.

Nearby residents may notice construction noise, an increase in truck traffic along Douglas and Dodge Streets and potential vibrations -- which will be monitored.