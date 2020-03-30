RiverFront renovations nears next phase of construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- The RiverFront construction team is near the next phase of work for renovations to Heartland of America Park.
In a statement issued Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority said Conagra Lake will be slightly lowered as soon as April 1 to accommodate the install of an earthen causeway.
An estimated 26,000 truckloads of dirt with bring the area up to grade to create a lawn for hosting largescale events.
Nearby residents may notice construction noise, an increase in truck traffic along Douglas and Dodge Streets and potential vibrations -- which will be monitored.