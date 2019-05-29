Rising river level halts search for missing Genoa first responder

The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department has halted the search for a missing volunteer firefighter and first responder who went missing Saturday near the Loup River.

The decision to pull back both fire and rescue groups was announced in a post on the department's Facebook page.

It stated that with rising water levels near flood stage, the search would be suspended until crews could safely resume searching. The fire department also urged other people who are looking to pull back until it was safe.

Brett Swantek, a volunteer firefighter at the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department, was last seen in a kayak near the Loup Public Power diversion dam on the Loup River Saturday around 5:50 p.m., according to the Nance County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement released on the sheriffs' office Facebook page, Sheriff Ben Blakewell said a witness saw a man, later identified as Swantek, fall out of a kayak while attempting to go over the diversion dam.

In the days that followed, first responders, local and state law enforcement, volunteers and The Nebraska State Patrol Air Wing scoured the waters in an attempt to locate Swantek but were unsuccessful.

The search for Swantek is expected to resume once water levels recede.