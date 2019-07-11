Rising floodwaters prompt evacuations in Wood River

Flooding has forced evacuations in the south-central Nebraska town of Wood River.

The Kearney are, to the west, received as much as nine inches of rain earlier this week and that water is now on the move in the Platte River and the Wood River that parallels the Platte.

The river there went from a normal depth of four feet on Tuesday to nearly eight feet now.

Ten feet is considered minor flooding and the forecast is 13 feet by Saturday - considered major flooding.

Earlier Wednesday Gov. Pete Ricketts toured the flooded area with some state senators and other officials.

The governor said floodwater is receding faster than the situation back in March but that does not take away from the damage to homes and businesses.

The water system in Kearney is in good shape.