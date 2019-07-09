Rising flood waters affecting Kearney and surrounding areas

Highway 30 is closed in both directions due to flooding Monday night through Tuesday morning from Kearney to Elm Creek. The Kearney Police are urging motorists to avoid traveling to Kearney and to check 511 Nebraska if you need to be out.

The city of Kearney has also closed the exit to 2nd avenue, Yanney Park and the Peterson activity Center on the southwest side of town, according to the state roads department.

According to a KSNB reporter, that water is also covering parts of Interstate 80 between Kearney and Odessa.

From Monday night to Tuesday morning, Kearney received more than 4 inches of rain, affecting Lexington, Dawson, Gosper, and Buffalo counties.

Officers assisted with at least 25 stranded motorists overnight, according to a tweet from the Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh.

Officers encourage people to keep away from flooded areas for their own safety and to allow for first responders to do their jobs.

The National Weather Service in Hastings tweeted out a 24 hour rain report.

KSNB contributed to this article.