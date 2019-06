Ricketts vetoes 2 more bills passed in session's final days

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed two more bills that were passed in the final days of this year's legislative session.

One of the bills vetoed would have allowed a special committee to develop a plan to get as many people as possible to participate in the 2020 Census.

Ricketts said Tuesday that the bill gives inappropriate authority to a single program with no guidance, parameters, duties or goals. He notes that many local government and organizations already have "Complete Count" committees in place.

State Sens. Matt Hansen and Tony Vargas issued a statement Wednesday on the veto, saying the governor's action makes Nebraska one of two states without a Complete Count Committee for the 2020 Census.

"It's clear to us from his objection letter that Gov. Ricketts does not understand the purpose of a Complete Count Committee. It is further concerning he would veto a bill while claiming to support the goals the bill sets out to achieve," part of the statement says.

"Every Nebraskan who goes uncounted in the 202 Census means money left on the table..."

The second vetoed bill sought to reduce taxes on military housing. Ricketts says he doesn't object to the proposed policy, but was advised by the Nebraska attorney general's office that it's likely unconstitutional.

The 2019 session ended on Friday, so lawmakers can't override either veto.

—

6 News contributed to this report.