Ricketts issues eviction relief for residents impacted by COVID-19

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday issued an executive order providing temporary halt to evictions for those residents whose job status has been affected by coronavirus.

The order covers any rent nonpayment that accrued on or after March 13 by tenants who can prove to their landlord that:

They have suffered a substantial loss of income resulting from COVID-19. That covers those lost their job, had their work hours reduced, or those whose place of employment closed.

They have missed work to care for a relative or a child because their school or childcare facility was affected by COVID-19.

The order mandates landlords to defer eviction notices for those in the above circumstances to May 31, but only for nonpayment. Landlords are still allowed to move forward with evictions due to criminal conduct, vandalism, or material noncompliance by the tenant, according to the order.

The order also protects those who may have themselves or know someone with coronavirus — confirmed or not — from being evicted.

Tenants must still pay rent or make arrangements with their landords to do so, the order states.

The order expires on May 31, unless further extended by the governor.