Ricketts announces more counties under COVID-19 health measure

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signs LB-1198 into law on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, providing emergency funds for the state's fight against coronavirus. (Photo from the office of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts)
Updated: Sat 11:19 AM, Mar 28, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Saturday the state’s third COVID-19 directed health measure will include Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties, which will be in effect until May 6 unless renewed.

The first measure issued on March 18, applies to Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties and is in effect until at least April 30th.

The second, issued on March 25, applies to Dodge, Lancaster, Saunders, and Washington counties and is in effect until at least May 6.

The measure enforces limits on public gatherings while requiring restaurants and bars in those areas to close dining areas and move to carry-out, delivery or curbside service only.

 