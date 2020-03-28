Ricketts announces more counties under COVID-19 health measure

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Saturday the state’s third COVID-19 directed health measure will include Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties, which will be in effect until May 6 unless renewed.

The first measure issued on March 18, applies to Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties and is in effect until at least April 30th.

The second, issued on March 25, applies to Dodge, Lancaster, Saunders, and Washington counties and is in effect until at least May 6.

The measure enforces limits on public gatherings while requiring restaurants and bars in those areas to close dining areas and move to carry-out, delivery or curbside service only.