Reynolds names interim IDOT director

A civil engineer who has worked at the Iowa Department of Transportation for 28 years has been chosen as the agency's interim director.

Iow Gov. Kim Reynolds (Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0, License Link)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that Stuart Anderson has begun his new duties and will lead the department until a permanent director is appointed.

He replaces former Iowa DOT Director Mark Lowe, who was asked by Reynolds to resign last month. Lowe, a lawyer, had been appointed by Reynolds in May 2017. She cited her desire to seek a change in leadership as the only reason for seeking his departure.

Anderson joined Iowa DOT in 1992.