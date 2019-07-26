Reward raised for tips on alcohol provider in crash that killed four Gretna teens

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s office has raised the reward for information regarding the person or persons responsible for providing the alcohol in the Gretna teenager crash earlier this summer.

Sixteen-year-olds Abigail Barth, Kloe Odermatt, and Addisyn Pfeifer, and 15-year-old Alexandria Minardi died in a fiery crash on June 17 when their vehicle left the road at 108th Street and Platteview Road, then dove into a creek.

Authorities said they are looking for two people of interest they believe have information about where the alcohol provided to the minors came from, but that their attorneys are restricting investigators from speaking with them.

According to the Sarpy County Sherriff’s Office, the reward is now $14,000 compared to the original $7,500 for information that could lead to an arrest.

Sarpy County encourages anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (402) 592-7867.