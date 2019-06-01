Revolutionary era gold ring, thimble found in George Washington’s home

Historians may soon know more about a mysterious package discovered in a home where George Washington lived when he was a Revolutionary War general.

The discovery was made during roof repairs on the Newbury home. Historians have no clue who the items belong to or why they were placed on the beam. (Source: News 12/CNN)

The box contained a tiny thimble and a gold ring. Historians have dubbed it “The Paper Box Mystery.”

The box was tucked away for centuries atop a roof beam. It was found last summer during roof repairs at the Newburgh site of Washington’s camp.

"We've been a historic site longer than most places have been historic and yet we're still discovering things about the site,” said Paul Banks with Washington's Headquarters. “History is still alive here."

"We really have no idea when it could've been placed there," Banks said.

Museum historians as of now also have no idea who it belonged to, who put it there and why.

But they do know that this tiny little package and its precious contents have been hidden here all this time and haven’t seen the light of day possibly since Washington himself was here.

“We realized we had not a little mystery on our hands, but a huge mystery,” Banks said.

State conservators have since researched the artifacts, while essays from local students try to solve the story behind the mystery.

“Whatever I guess, I know it's going to be totally wrong," Banks said.

Curious minds will only have to wonder a few more days.

State historians plan to reveal their findings next weekend.

Copyright 2019 News 12 via CNN. All rights reserved.