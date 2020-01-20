Returning high school coach has a 105-year-old super fan

A girl's basketball team got a little extra motivation ahead of their game Monday night — about a 105 years' worth.

Still going strong at 105 years old, Gert Scudder was brought into Missouri Valley's locker room ahead of their game Monday night. There's a reason why she trekked all the way from Nebraska City to watch this group: it's coached by her soon-to-be 80-year-old son, Bob. (WOWT)

One of their biggest fans was the star of the game while cheering on the team and their head coach.

Still going strong at 105 years old, Gert Scudder was brought into Missouri Valley's locker room ahead of their game Monday night. There's a reason why she trekked all the way from Nebraska City to watch this group, coached by her soon-to-be 80-year-old son, Bob.

"She's wanted to come ever since I — this is my first year back coaching after a 30-year absence, and she has always wanted to come watch us play," said Coach Bob Scudder. "And it's a little tough getting her out here, being at the care center in Nebraska City, getting her up and back."

Scudder returned to the hardwood after working in the insurance world in Omaha. A friend and former opposing Coach Bill Williams sais Scudder's successful 20 years at Conestoga Earned him the Mo Valley coaching job.

And his mother, Gert, is finally able to see that again.

"Yeah, I like that," she said. "I was hoping he'd make it his life," she said.

"These kids have made me young again," Scudder said. "You can't see it but in here, I feel young again."

At 80 years young, Coach Scudder's players may know him for a long time yet.

"They'ave aske me about her before, and asked if she was 105," Scudder said. "They said 'Oh my gosh' and I told them that means I might be coaching their kids"

Gert made the trip back home to Nebraska City that night. She will turn 106 next month.