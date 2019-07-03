Retirement community in Bellevue fears serious safety hazards

Residents of a Bellevue retirement home are experiencing serious safety concerns.

The Tregraron senior residents experience safety hazards like cracked sidewalks, crumbling ramps and tripping hazards in a space that is supposed to make life easier for them.

Many of the residents use a cane, walker or power scooter to get around.

Trudy Tarvin, a resident, is blind and uses the sidewalks as a guide to get to friends apartments and the clubhouse.

“I’m walking and it gets stuck in those holes,” said Tarvin. “It pokes me in the stomach and that’s not good.”

The sidewalks are deteriorating in some areas and have many cracks that are causing dangerous obstacles for the seniors.

Lunette Smith, a resident, struggles to keep her walker out of the sidewalk crevices.

“The walker got stuck and I had to push and push to get it unstuck,” said Smith.

The complex manager denied an interview but said that a crew has been hired for sidewalk repairs next week.