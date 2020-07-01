Advertisement

Retiree notices red flags from moving company

(WOWT)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Nebraska retiree decides to live her golden years in a warmer place, but when the movers arrived several red flags jumped up and so did the prices.

The last box among many and Dixie Blalock thought hiring a reputable California company online was a good move until the crew arrived.

“They showed up with a truck that was almost half the size of what we needed and then they said well we can get you a bigger truck but it’s going to be another $6,000,” said Blalock.

Dixie and her daughter paid Continental Movers of Beverly Hills $2,700 down, but Ocean Movers from Florida showed up.

“If we knew Ocean Moving and Storage was going to move us, we would have stopped immediately,” said Dixie’s daughter.

Ocean Movers has close to a failing grade with the Better Business Bureau with an alert that the Florida attorney general accused the company of deceptive marketing, targeting senior citizens.

The retiree and her daughter moving to Nevada never expected to roll the dice on the cost of individually packing her belongings that could be considered breakable.

Dixie and her daughter didn’t learn until 48 hours before moving that the A-rated company they paid contracted their move to a D-mover.

Jim Hegarty with the BBB said, “Yeah make sure that you’re clear, do you broker this work out and are we able to check out who it is you are brokering the work to.”

All their furniture and family keepsakes are now on the move with a Nebraska based company that came to the rescue.

“We hope for better results when we get to where we’re going,” said Blalock.

The California company they originally hired has been notified that when it comes to a refund Dixie and her daughter aren’t packing it in.

Ocean Moving and Storage in Miami told 6 News they are working to resolve issues raised by the Florida attorney general and they left Nebraska without taking any money. Continental Moving of California, which did get a down-payment says it’s handling the complaint through the Better Business Bureau and working on a solution for the customer.

Latest News

News

Wednesday COVID-19 update:

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Mayor: OPD investigating Zorinsky Lake Park graffiti as hate crime

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Swastikas and other racist symbols and language painted on grass at Zorinsky Lake Park is being investigated by Omaha Police as a hate crime.

News

Second phase of Ralston Hinge Project underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city of Ralston will soon see some big changes to a historic building. It's just the latest step in a redevelopment project aimed at changing the entire face of the downtown area. The old Ralston granary has stood in the Ralston community for over a century. Now, the latest phase in the Hinge project will give new life to the old building.

News

Families of four Gretna teens killed in 2019 crash file tort claim

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The families of four teen girls killed in a crash almost a year ago have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County.

News

Seward’s 4th of July celebration goes virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the 4th of July celebrations all over. This year the city of Seward is making their celebration virtual.

Latest News

National

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

National

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are ‘Fake News’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed as “Fake News” allegations that Russia offered bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan. He said news stories about the allegations were made up to “damage me and the Republican Party.”

Crime

Omaha Police respond to shooting near 41st and Bedford Ave

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 6 News
Omaha Police responded to 41st and Bedford Ave for a shooting report.

News

More than 5,000 customers without power in Omaha metro

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 6 News
According to the OPPD outage map, more than 5,000 customers are without power after strong storms marched through the Omaha metro.

News

Nebraska infectious disease doctor gives warning as COVID cases surge

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
As COVID-19 cases surge in states across the country, here in Nebraska the experts are saying take note things could take a turn for the worse here too.