Retired Veteran travels country taking portraits, saves Nebraska for last

For those who spend a career in the military, it’s often hard to simply walk away. One woman decided her path included meeting new veterans every day.

Veterans Day will have even more meaning at Bellevue University’s Veteran Services Center this year. It’s the final stop for a retired air force staff sergeant who has spent her adult life behind a camera.

Stacy Pearsall joined the military when she was 17.

Her first air force duty assignment was OFFUTT Air Force Base in Bellevue. Over time, she moved from intelligence to combat photography.

“I was the top combat photographer in the whole department of defense. That is how I define who I am in a lifetime of service,” said Pearsall.

But, a roadside bomb led her into retirement. Today, she talks to 6 News from South Carolina.

“Then I transferred into the VA system and felt completely alone. There wasn’t anyone there to say ‘your service matters’ and as a woman, I was an anomaly and often overlooked as a veteran, period,” said Pearsall.

A chance meeting at the VA with Mickey Dorsey put her on a new life path.

“He turned out to be a WWII vet. He liberated a concentration camp and was a POW. Pretty much an American hero. He changed my life that day,” said Pearsall.

Pearsall started to listen to stories of the veteran as she captured their portraits. Part therapy, part community, and all in humanity.

“I set this crazy goal that I would photograph veterans in every state, something that would be a lifetime endeavor. A way to keep one foot in front of the other,” said Pearsall.

So, she took to the road.

The lifetime endeavor is nearly complete 11-years later. She saved Nebraska to be the last state of the journey. The place where it all began for her.

“It made me realize, service can be done in so many ways and you don’t have to wear a uniform to do that,” said Pearsall.

Pearsall believes she’s taken more than 8,500 portraits for the Veterans Portrait Project. She’ll be at Bellevue University on Veterans Day, to take portraits and hear stories.

