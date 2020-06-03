Retired Millard teacher sends assignment to students 30 years later

An assignment for some Millard North students is now being returned by their teacher. But the teacher needs help finding some of his students some 30 years later.

Kevin Watkins has been checking his mailbox with anticipations for the last few days.

He's looking for a letter that he wrote himself 30 years ago.

"Millard North is the Mustangs. I remember writing about driving a mustang 10 years later," said Watkins.

The assignment was simple. Write a letter to yourself predicting what your life would be like 10 years after graduating.

"I have no good educational reason for making that assignment. It just seemed like something fun they could do," said Steve Dvorak.

Steve Dvorak taught social studies amongst other classes at Millard North during the 80s and 90s. This was his assignment. He admits he missed his deadline for returning them by about 20 years.

"I have late work. I told one of the kids to take 5 points off my grade," said Dvorak.

He has more than 100 letters and has only sent out between 30 to 40 of them. He started to become emotional as he read the names on the letters, remembering how much of an impact teaching has had on his life.

"Then to have those kids tell me the same thing about me is pretty darn humbling, and I don't know if I deserve that," said Dvorak.

Mr. Dvorak says he always wanted to make a lifelong impact on his students. Every Friday he would share some words of wisdom.

"Life is a series of choices. There are no good ones. There are no bad ones. Only the ones you make, and you have to live with those," said Dvorak.

Mr. Dvorak leaves us with why he's doing this now.

"As I look at those names and think of those kids and how much they meant to me in my life. People don't care about how much you know until they know how much you care," said Dvorak.

Retired or not, still teaching life lessons to those who will listen.

