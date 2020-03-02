Retired Council Bluffs officer pleads guilty in hit and run

Sources confirm to 6 News that a retired Council Bluffs officer pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident that killed a cyclist.

The judge gave Bob Christensen 2-years of supervised probation for leaving the scene of an accident.

54-year-old William Shepard was hit and killed on May 11th, 2019 by a party who did not stay at the scene and did not come forward until later. Christensen later came forward stating that he was in the area and remembers hitting something.