Restaurants lean on surcharges to recover from rising food costs due to pandemic

The cost of doing business has gone up because of the pandemic.

You notice it before walking in the door.

Roxie Kracl, co-owner of LA Fireproof Door Company said, “Did put a 5% service charge. And just posted it on the door and so far everybody’s been pretty supportive of it.”

Roxie Kracl wanted to avoid charging her customers extra. She cut specials and tried to figure out the bare minimum needed to keep the lights on, but the costs kept going up.

“Burgers wings fries. Those are our three main food groups that go out the door and of course, all three of those things skyrocketed,” said Kracl.

The 5% surge charge is less then what she needs to catch up, but what Roxie felt comfortable charging customers.

Your Receipt is going to look very similar, on it, you have all the items you purchased, chicken fries, and a drink. But it’s down below with the taxes that you’ll see your surcharge

“Learned very quickly in just a few days how to survive,” said Kracl.

There is some good news, the cost of some of the products they’re purchasing are starting to go down. But Kracl’s food distributor tells her it might be a while before ground beef and chicken wings are back at a reasonable price.

“Once those prices start dropping will get rid of the fee as fast as we can,” said Kracl.

For now it’s a waiting game as they count on their community to help them weather the pandemic.

