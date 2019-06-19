Restaurant servers cashing in on CWS

Each year the College World Series brings in millions of dollars to Omaha.

6 News wanted to see what the impact was for servers on a Wednesday night in the old market.

Wednesday night was unusually slow at Jams in the Old Market. server Daniel Haggan thinks it's because of the rain delay, most fans are eating at the ballpark instead of out.

"Since we had the makeup game a lot of people aren't going to be hanging out in the area," said Haggan. "It's hit or miss. We still will probably see a later pop in the night."

During the CWS, Jams General Manager Marcus Woodworth says they are up by 80 to 100 percent in sales, from just a week ago but it extends further than that.

"Overall sales from the entire College World Series compared to weeks prior is about 40% it's a great increase for us," said Woodworth.

The servers are all looking to cash in.

"A lot busier. A lot of people are bringing in a lot of revenue," said Haggan.

Tuesday night for Haggan was a good night. He tells us he made about double what he typically makes on a Tuesday. He walked out with almost $400.

"All of the servers are happy to see our customers return," said Haggan.

Wednesday's dinner rush was slower than usual. In Haggan's first hour he made about $60 in tips. While they are making more money, reservations have staggered.

"reservations go down a bit because a lot of the people know there is a huge increase in foot traffic in the old market for the CWS," said Woodworth.

Overall Jams and other downtown businesses are feeling the economic impact.

"Yeah, there is more profit. You get higher volume. The labor cost doesn't go up too much and food cost stays the same, but in terms of sale volume, you will definitely see an increase in profit," said Woodworth.