Restaurant comes back to life after Heartland flood

Catfish restaurant in La Platte, Nebraska is beating the odds with booming business after floods sweep over the town.

The restaurant went out of business during the floods back in March due to its location near the river causing severe damage. They relocated and reopened last week, and according to the owner Tony Vernon, they were not ready for the volume of people coming out.

“I love it, I love the area, I love the people, the customers,” said Vernon. “We’re just having growing pains, the place is not quite big enough to handle what we’re used to doing. We’re also short-staffed so we’re working through it.”

According to Vernon, he’s happy to bring business to a community that needs it most.

Vicki Crook, a loyal customer said, “Everybody said we don’t know If they’re going to reopen and then we saw it on Facebook, somebody said it’s open and then I’m like ‘yay let’s go.’”

According to Vernon, the support they’ve received is overwhelming but it will be at least another month until they are running smoothly.

