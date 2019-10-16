Residents worry about pets near littered home

A neighborhood litterbug is upsetting residents that live in the 38th and Davenport area.

Broken glass from a light bulb, a jagged PVC pipe, and a battery, may seem like no big deal to people but to dogs and kids, this can pose a real problem.

Nicole Partusch walks her dog past the trash riddled yard.

“he’s hard to control, he’s a big dog, so sometimes when there is trash in the street it makes it more difficult on your daily walk,” said Partusch.

The City of Omaha says that even this smoke detector and juice box is considered litter because it’s not in a bag or bin.

Partusch isn’t the only one keeping an eye on her dog, other owners say they don’t want their pets getting sick from the parasites or bacteria found in the trash.

“You always kinda worry when there is trash, you don’t know what it’s going to be there he was definitely trying to go for it like it was food,” said Partusch.

6 On Your Side sent pictures of the trash, they say based on those images the property owner will likely get a notice to abate and a reminder that trash cannot be placed on the curb more than 24 hours before pick-up.

City records show that this house has had 6 violations before, not for litter, but for overgrown shrubs. Once notified of litter, the city says the property owner has two weeks to clean it up.

