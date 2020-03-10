Residents test patience with railroad crossing west of Fremont

If you live near a railroad mainline then waiting for trains is part of the daily routine. But many residents of lake communities west of Fremont are losing their patience.

”I hope to god there’s never an emergency,” said Barb Arp.

Barb Arp is a little cross with Union Pacific Railroad.

“It's every day you know it’s just ridiculous,” said Arp.

Barb is worried about her 92-year-old mother who lives on the other side of those tracks and after waiting more than 20 minutes she’s just going back up and work her way around.

But it's not always easy to go around when floodwaters come around like just a few weeks ago.

Stacy Heatherly a resident said, “When this road is closed, county road 19 is closed, and the trail is blocking the intersection, we have no way out.”

There’s a number posted near the crossing that Stacy has called 15 times in recent weeks.

“Yes it’s gotten worse and that’s why I’m so frustrated,” said Heatherly.

A UP statement says, “Union Pacific works to minimize blocked crossings. This area serves as a crew change point requiring trains to stop.”

But almost five miles down the line is Lake Ventura.

Nick Beninato a Lake Ventura Resident said, ”I just think there’s no consideration given to the fact that this is the only way in and out of the lake.”

And Nick Beninato says stop trains block it weekly.

”When I moved out here I expected to be inconvenienced somewhat by a train, but thirty minutes or an hour and a half or anywhere in between is not really what anybody signed up for,” said Nick.

UP says, “We do our best to be as efficient as possible and appreciate the community’s patience. Safety is a top priority and the railroad encourages residents to call the response management communication center if they experience a blocked crossing during a flood emergency.”

