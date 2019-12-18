Residents share concern over one-way stretch in Little Italy

Residents of a neighborhood just south of the Old Market are wondering why a major street in the area remains one way when they say, there's no reason for it.

Six on Your Side investigates why the city won’t change what neighbors believe is a temporary designation on a two-block stretch near 7th and Pierce streets.

Jim Orsi owns Orsi's Bakery at 7th and Pacific Street. Orsi says he has customers that come here from all over the city. He says the city's one-way designation of a two-block stretch of Pierce Street is confusing to many drivers.

“Several times a day I leave to deliver to some of our restaurants or go pick up things and I see cars going up the wrong way...it’s only a two-block section but you're going to have some kind of accident that we don't really want down here,” said Orsi.

Pat Vendetti is a long-time resident of the area. He’s also against the one-way street. Vendetti was told he needs a signed petition of those homeowners on Pierce between 6th and 8th streets.

“If we get 75 percent of the people living on Pierce street between 6th and 8th street they'll change it back, but there are about two or three families that refuse to sign for the very simple reason of being able to park right in front of their house, they open the door they are on the sidewalk and they're in their front door and that's the main reason that they don't want to sign,” said Vendetti.

The street was made into a one-way in 2012 to re-route heavy truck traffic out of a residential area.

Todd Pfitzer, an Omaha Public Works City Engineer says, “When they are loaded and heavy they don't want to make a right turn on 6th and a left turn onto Pacific, they want to go straight up Pierce Street and so they are rolling through the stop sign and they're speeding past our houses, we can't sleep it's vibrating our houses...it’s not supposed to be a truck route, what can you do about it?”

So, the sign remains unless those directly impacted sign a petition to change this two-block one-way street in Little Italy.

