Residents call for speed bumps in Walnut Grove before tragedy strikes

A group of Omaha neighbors say speeding drivers are a growing concern. Some Walnut Grove residents tell 6 News speed bumps need to be put in to force drivers to pump the breaks.

There are two crosswalks just down the street from one another.

Kids walking to and from Bryan Elementary School use them quite often.

Brianna and Bonnie Johnson in Walnut Grove say that if drivers don't start slowing down, a tragedy could be looming on the horizon.

"We need to ask for it now before the tragedy is gonna happen," Brianna said.

They're not alone, and neighbors along N Street are concerned.

"There's nothing to slow anyone down," Brianna said. "And this street is such a busy street."

Brianna and Bonnie have each lived here — just off of 144th Street — for about six years.

During that time, they said they've seen their share of accidents.

"There was a vehicle comin' down this way and actually took out part of her fence and that crosswalk sign," Bonnie said. "And they just kept driving."

A few days after that incident, someone was coming the opposite way and hit a fire hydrant.

Most recently, on Friday, a woman lost control of her car, left the roadway, struck a tree, and flipped her car.

"We're thankful the vehicle that flipped, there were no tragedies," Bonnie said. "And that there were no kids out on the sidewalk playing. We were outside in our yard, thank goodness it missed us. But we don't want a tragedy to happen for speed bumps to happen."

For speed bumps to happen, the city needs to figure out whether neighbors are on board.

"We have a traffic calming packet we send out," said Todd Pfitzer, a city engineer with the Omaha Public Works department. "This has been in place for over 20 years."

That packet contains a petition in favor of a speed bump sign.

"It has to be greater than 50% of the homeowners that would be impacted by the device," Pfitzer said.

If they get the signatures they need, then the city will install devices that monitor how many cars pass each day and it will determine how fast everyone is going.