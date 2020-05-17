Rescheduled Nebraska National Guard flyover to take place Monday

Happening Monday, a salute to healthcare workers in Nebraska, where we will need to look to the sky.

The Nebraska Air National Guard has the flyover planned for tomorrow to honor healthcare workers and all Nebraskans responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It starts around 10 a.m. and will end around 3 p.m.

The flight plan includes 30 Nebraska hospitals - including several locations in our area in the morning.

It was originally scheduled for last Monday but then was postponed because of the weather.