Representatives Bacon, King respond to Mueller testimony

Reps. Don Bacon and Steve King issued responses on social media Wednesday to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress, which took place earlier in the day.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

The Mueller testimony was devastating to those preaching impeachment. It's time to focus on key issues facing America. I call on the Speaker to make #USMCA the top legislative priority. Politically motivated delays hurt our economy and the Midwest.https://t.co/0hhmXoIqAt — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) July 25, 2019

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa