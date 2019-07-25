Representatives Bacon, King respond to Mueller testimony

Robert Mueller testifies before Congress. | Photo Source: CSPAN / YouTube / MGN
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 7:06 PM, Jul 25, 2019

Reps. Don Bacon and Steve King issued responses on social media Wednesday to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress, which took place earlier in the day.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.


Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa


 