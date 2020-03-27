Two more Iowans with coronavirus dead; 56 more cases confirmed

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) -- Two more Iowas with coronavirus died Thursday night, a report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said Friday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said one of the dead was an adult age 81 or older from Poweshiek County; the second was an adult age 61-80 from Allamakee County.
The state's first COVID-19 death was reported earlier this week when an adult age 61-80 from Dubuque County passed away.
IDPH also reported an additional 56 positive cases had been identified, bringing the state's total to 235, according to the governor's release.
State labs have processed 3,740 negative tests to date, the release states.
IDPH reported the following locations and age ranges about the 56 people newly identified as coronavirus-positive:
- Benton County -- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Black Hawk County -- 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Butler County -- 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Cedar County -- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Cerro Gordo County -- 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Clinton County -- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dallas County -- 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Dickinson County -- 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County -- 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Hardin County -- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Harrison County -- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Henry County -- 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Iowa County -- 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Johnson County -- 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Linn County -- 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)
- Mahaska County -- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Monona County -- 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Marshall County -- 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Montgomery County -- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County -- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Page County -- 1 older (61-80 years)
- Polk County -- 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Tama County -- 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Washington County -- 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Webster County -- 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Winneshiek County -- 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Woodbury County -- 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Wright County -- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)