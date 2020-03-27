Two more Iowans with coronavirus dead; 56 more cases confirmed

Two more Iowas with coronavirus died Thursday night, a report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said Friday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said one of the dead was an adult age 81 or older from Poweshiek County; the second was an adult age 61-80 from Allamakee County.

The state's first COVID-19 death was reported earlier this week when an adult age 61-80 from Dubuque County passed away.

IDPH also reported an additional 56 positive cases had been identified, bringing the state's total to 235, according to the governor's release.

State labs have processed 3,740 negative tests to date, the release states.

IDPH reported the following locations and age ranges about the 56 people newly identified as coronavirus-positive:

