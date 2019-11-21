Reports indicate Schwab in discussions to buy TD Ameritrade

CNBC reports that Charles Schwab is in talks to buy TD Ameritrade with a formal announcement of a deal expected as early as Thursday.

Their report says a deal between Schwab and TD Ameritrade would create a company with more than $5 trillion in combined assets - approximately $3.8 trillion from Schwab and $1.3 trillion from TD Ameritrade.

CNBC reports that Wells Fargo senior analyst Mike Mayo wrote a note to clients stating, “This would create a Goliath in Wealth Management.”

Shares of TD Ameritrade jumped more than 24% in premarket trading. Schwab’s shares rose 10%.

CNBC quotes the Financial Times reporting that Schwab would pay $25 billion for TD Ameritrade.