Report highlights shortage of high-speed internet in rural Nebraska

Nebraska's rural areas are struggling with a shortage of high-speed internet, and consumers who live there are likely paying more for service than their urban counterparts.

A new report by the state's Rural Broadband Task Force says just 63% of rural Nebraskans have access to fixed, high-speed broadband service that allows users to watch high-definition movies, use video-chatting services and download large data files.

Most other rural areas have internet access, but at much lower speeds and with fewer providers to compete and drive down prices. Some remote corners of Nebraska still have no fixed service, forcing residents to use less reliable satellite-based internet or their cellphones.