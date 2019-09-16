Report finds parts of prison overlooked in recent security lockdown

A new report says parts of a Nebraska prison weren't searched during a recent lockdown that was billed as a safety precaution to locate contraband.

Nebraska Inspector General for Correctional Services Doug Koebernick said in his annual report Monday that the issue came to his attention Sept. 6, when the Nebraska State Penitentiary was under a lockdown.

Koebernick says he encountered two employees who were discussing the lockdown, and one was upset that only part of one housing unit was searched before inmates were allowed to resume movement in that area. Koebernick says he later verified those concerns, but prison officials wouldn't elaborate.

A corrections department spokeswoman says safety and security reasons prevent the agency from releasing specific details about what areas are searched, how they're searched, or why.

