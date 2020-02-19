Repairs to Honey Creek Levee may be done in June

Work along three breaches at the Honey Creek Levee is underway and expected to be done by June at the earliest.

For months on end last year, washed out interstates wreaked havoc north of Council Bluffs. Detours confusing truck drivers passing through and local commuters, but officials are hopeful they're ready for what floodwater may come.

“This is the new crossover that was constructed. We are on I-29 just south of the 880 interchange,” said Austin Yates, engineer with Iowa Department of Transportation.

The crossover between the North and Southbound lanes, along with raising low-lying sections of the interstate are expected to cut down on having to detour drivers.

“This what we'll use to get one lane of southbound traffic onto the northbound lanes to take advantage of that road raise from last fall,” said Yates.

And there's a pretty good chance they'll need to use it, being that a major levee protecting the interstate is still months away from being repaired.

Left over floodwater and funding challenges delayed work on the levee system in Pottawattamie County, but with about $4.5 million from the state on the way -- work is now kicking into high gear.

“Right there, where the pile of trees are on the dirt up there, that's where the levee is suppose to be,” said Bob Hansen, Honey Creek Ditch District Trustee.

Just a couple of weeks ago crews began filling the 500 foot hole along the Honey Creek levee,

working to get as much of it plugged as they can before the spring melt. Crews are banking on the weather to keep cooperating.

“The weather has been good that we've been able to get out here and do some work," said Hansen. "You don't want to hard so it freezes and they can't dig dirt, but you don't want it to get too warm and everything gets muddy and sloppy to work with."

Darren West's family owns a home just east of the interstate. He just wants the levees fixed.

“It’s important to get it done,” said West.”I mean they've raised the interstate but not enough."

But officials are confident the improvements to the interstate will keep it open to drivers a lot more than it was last year.