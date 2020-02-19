Repairs to County Road 19 levee try to stem floodwaters

Repairs are underway along County Road 19 to reroute water from a levee breach in hopes of preventing more flooding near Fremont.

The road was raised a few days ago because water stemming from a levee breach about 700 yards wide began rushing over into Lake 20.

Emergency funding was approved Tuesday night by the Fremont City Council to create a jetty to divert the water south back into the Platte River.

What was once a road is now a stream near the Rod and Gun Club, owned by Timothy Bryson.

Bryson said he has been requesting to have the levee repaired for the past year. A temporary levee recently constructed has already been overtaken.

