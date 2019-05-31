Repair crews forced off Hwy-34 as flood waters return

Crews with Iowa Department of Transportation have spent the week on Hwy 34 between I-29 and Nebraska attempting to prevent further damage.

This portion of Hwy 34 closed for a second time this year due to flood waters. Crews have been dumping gravel to reinforce the shoulder of the road and placing erosion stones to protect repairs made after the March flood.

On Thursday, crews said they saw water levels rise 15 inches in a 13-hour window. This jump in inches has them off the road and put a hold on their work.

"So now there's going to be a delay until they can get access and start again so I think it's going to be several weeks." Mills County Emergency Management Director Larry Hurst said.

A homeowner who lives off Hwy 34 said his home was gutted to the studs and he hoped to begin repairs this week, but now his home is back under water.