Rep. Tim Ryan brings his presidential ambitions to Council Bluffs

On the heels of the Democratic Presidential debates in Detroit this week, Ohio Congressman and presidential hopeful Tim Ryan was on the road in Council Bluffs Friday.

And despite the country’s political storm clouds, the voters remained focused on the kitchen table issues where health care remains a critical topic.

Ryan spoke of, “New ways of doing health care, moving away from a disease care system to actually talking about health."

Democratic proposals range from building on the existing Affordable Care Act to sweeping reform into a Medicare for all approach.

Voters gathered to listen to Ryan talk about why he should be their candidate.

He touched on a number of topics that he says are important to him. Health care was top-of-mind for the congressman but he also spoke about his support of labor unions and took questions from the crowd.

“I'm super excited about people wanting to hear the new ideas,” he said. “People are really looking for how we're going to move forward in a bipartisan way and this is a Democratic crowd but everyone's tired of the polarization so what I'm offering is a way forward with really progressive ideas.”

Ryan said agriculture is a big concern for him. He would like to see more cover crop to help the environment.