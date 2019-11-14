Rep. Steve King tweets photo 'clue' to whistleblower's identity

Was it a joke?

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, tweeted a photo Thursday, calling it a clue to the identity of the whistleblower whose claims about President Trump and the Ukraine eventually led to this week's impeachment hearings.

A handful of fringe political websites identified the man in the photo and said King had confused his political controversies and subsequently deleted the tweet. (A tweet on the topic posted on King's account at 12:27 p.m. Thursday was still there as of 5 p.m.)

Meanwhile, mainstream national news sites confirmed they themselves had not yet identified the identity of the whistleblower.

In recent weeks, media outlets and social media companies, and even public officials have taken stands in favor of keeping that person anonymous.