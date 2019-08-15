Rep. Steve King finds constituent support in midst of latest controversy

Iowa District 4 Congressman Steve King wasn’t answering questions Wednesday as top politicians in Washington, on both sides of the aisle, were calling for his job after he once again ignited a firestorm with controversial comments.

The western Iowa Representative sidestepped reporters' questions but as the turbulence continued to churn King continued to find support among his constituents.

During a stop in Urbandale, King said, “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that has taken place? And whatever happened to culture after society, I know that I can't certify that I am not a part of the product of that."

6 News spoke with some voters in Harrison County about King’s comments. Those who did choose to speak said they still support King but they said they wished he would select his words a little more wisely.

Missouri Valley’s Denise York said, “I support what he's done in Congress and I support his conservative values but what he said about rape and incest like that is not appropriate."

King's comments on rape and incest in human history are the latest in a line of public statements to spark controversy. Earlier this year he asked how "other subgroups of people" have contributed as much to society as white people.

“I think he really does need to censor what he has to say," York said.

But she said she doesn't think King's words will prevent him from being re-elected for a ninth time.

King was re-elected in 2018 by his narrowest margin yet, just three-percent of the vote over Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten. Scholten announced last week he'll challenge King again in 2020.