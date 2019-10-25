Rep. Don Bacon seeks re-election, Dem. Kara Eastman prepares for another battle

Republican Congressman Don Bacon just announced he will seek re-election, setting a possible round two battle between him and Democrat Kara Eastman.

If Kara Eastman wins the Democratic nomination she and Bacon will face off again. Both say that if that happens, they’re ready to go head to head.

Bacon and Eastman were one of the hottest races in 2018, Bacon winning by two percentage points. It was one of the closest races in the country.

In 2018, Eastman won Douglas County but Bacon won Sarpy County, pushing him to the win.

Today Eastman says she’s been prepping for a rematch in the 2nd congressional district.

“We are really excited and there’s so much momentum and enthusiasm even

the minute we announced people were excited, we had hundreds of volunteers

sign up... I'm honored to be able to do this again,” said Eastman.

Eastman says part of her stance is believing Bacon’s view align too closely with President Trump.

“His voting record has been so heavily aligned with trump and his party, about 97 percent, I am truly an independent voice,” said Eastman.

Bacon says that if he does have to battle Eastman, he’ll stick to what he believes the district needs.

“She is so far left, she does not represent the values of this district. I am the most senior active-duty veteran in all of congress, I think I’ve had a good voice in making sure that our country and Omaha are more secure,” said Bacon.

In order for Eastman to face Bacon, she’ll have to win the democratic primary.

Ann Ashford, Morgann Freeman, and Gladys Harrison have all announced they will seek the party’s nomination as well.

