Rep. Cindy Axne receives grants for mental health, substance abuse resources

Congresswoman Cindy Axne, representing Iowa’s third district, announced $1,000,000 in grants for mental health and substance abuse for the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The money is awarded from the Center for Mental Services at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a release.

“I’m pleased that this funding will be available to help Iowans who are struggling in our communities,” said Rep. Axne. “I’ve heard from mental health care providers about the need for additional resources and staffing — this grant will help our health care professionals ensure the health and safety of our families and neighbors.”

Rep. Anxe has made it her mission to emphasize the need for a whole health approach for care and resources specifically for mental health investments, according to a release.

