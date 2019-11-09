Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders target Iowa in first joint-campaign effort

Senator Bernie Sanders made his first appearance with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Council Bluffs, Friday night.

The congresswoman worked for his 2016 campaign and she's supporting him again for president.

Supporters awaiting Ocasio-Cortez to take the stage at Iowa Western Community College, knew the issues they wanted to hear about.

“We're at a college right now, so I think talking about things like getting rid of student debt and free college for everybody and Medicare for all,” said Nate Ruleaux. “Those are my big issues that i think people here can get behind."

Senator Sanders’ supporter, Shawn Payne wanted her grandmother to witness the night along with her.

“I'm here for the movement. I want to hear health care, immigration; the immigration reform that he just rolled out. I’m just excited for the energy."

When the congresswoman took the stage she brough a message of solidarity.

“I want to learn about your fight, so that I can take that and stitch it together with the Bronx and stitch it together with Baltimore and stitch it together with rural upstate New York,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

And then her moment came to introduce the senator. He started off promising more affordable housingand then went almost directly to his message on climate change, and the Green New Deal.

“Which is the most comprehensive climate change proposal ever introduced by any candidate running for Federal office,” said Senator Sanders.

He thanked the freshman congresswoman for her support “She has been an inspiration for millions of young people."

And while Ocasio-Cortez is seen by some as a polarizing figure, even within the democratic party, among supporters Friday night, she is viewed as a force to be reckoned with.

"Seeing her like at different hearings go after people, she's smart, she's informed, she knows exactly what she's doing,” said Nate Ruleaux. “She's so great to have on his team.”

A big question if this team gets through the primary season is, will it appeal to voters in the general election? The iowa caucuses are just 87 days away. The latest polling out of Iowa has Sanders in the top four. and the gap between those candidates is just 5 percentage points.

